Haro Bikes reissues first generation limited edition series

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Haro Bikes is remanufacturing the Haro Sport and the Haro Master in Santa Ana, California for sale through Haro dealers worldwide.

This is to commemorate the launch of the models over 35 years ago, in the spring of 1984.

The First Generation Bob Haro Master and Mike Dominguez Signature Haro Sport use locally sourced raw materials and era-correct manufacturing techniques. Both frame packages will retail for $999.99.

The Bob Haro Master and the Mike Dominguez Sport framesets will be available starting in May and will include the frame, fork, and a jersey inside a special box. There will be only 200 produced and all will be signed by Bob Haro, founder of Haro Designs.

Haro Bikes will also be producing 100 Mike Dominguez Signature Haro Sport models, each packaged with a replica jersey, custom pad sets and presented in a custom display box. Each Sport package will be sequentially numbered and signed by Dominguez.