Hartje appoints Sebastian Saure as head of international marketing

Hermann Hartje KG has announced that Sebastian Saure has moved into the newly created position of head of international marketing.

He will be further developing the presence of the company’s multiple bicycle and parts and accessories brands in the European market.

Export sales manager Coen Bosch said: “I’m excited that Sebastian will join me on Hartje’s journey to grow our business with our strong bike brands like Victoria and Conway, but also our large P&A assortment abroad.

“His skillset and international experience are a great asset for our efforts to increase our reach in the international marketplace. Career stops at international online retailers, big-name brands, but also working at the local IBD while in high school have given Sebastian unique insides along the whole value chain of our industry.”

Saure, an avid cyclist himself, has worked in Hartje’s marketing department for almost three years, coordinating projects online and offline, including the launch of the new compact bike brand QiO and being part of Hartje’s ongoing digital transformation.

Previously, Saure gained valuable marketing and sales experience within the industry, holding different positions in Spain, Germany, and the US.

Hartje was founded in 1895 by Hermann Hartje Senior and in three generations the family business has developed into a ‘powerful’ North German specialist wholesaler. Find out more about Hartje here.

Earlier this month, Hartje announced that it had taken over the exclusive distribution of cycling brand Mavic in Sweden. The news came just under a year after Hermann Hartje KG became the exclusive distributor for Mavic in the Benelux countries and Denmark.

