Hartje becomes exclusive distributor for Mavic in Sweden

Hartje has taken over the exclusive distribution of cycling brand Mavic in Sweden, with immediate effect.

This news comes just under a year after Hermann Hartje KG became the exclusive distributor for Mavic in the Benelux countries and Denmark.

“We got off to a very good start, the cooperation works very well both from us and from Mavic,” said Hartje export manager Coen Bosch. “On this basis, we can develop towards Sweden.

“The rather quick decision to expand distribution shows that our base with Mavic is really strong after just under a year. We are ready for this next step and are delighted with the trust Mavic has placed in us.”

Hartje’s partnership with Mavic and this step into Sweden show that Hermann Hartje KG is becoming more international, said the company, and can steadily strengthen its presence, especially in Europe.

Nicolas Ravachol, EMEA export and OEM manager at Mavic, added: “We at Mavic are also constantly looking at possible ways to extend our presence in Europe with reliable partners. For the Swedish market, we had not yet found the optimal solution. But since Hartje is also moving forward in Denmark and we are on a great path together, this option was obvious for us.

“We are very confident that this will be a success for both sides, as well as for the Swedish customers. All Swedish retailers who carry our Mavic products can expect a high-level of support and customer service.”

Hartje was founded in 1895 by Hermann Hartje Senior and in three generations the family business has developed into a ‘powerful’ North German specialist wholesaler. Cycling brand Mavic’s products include wheels, rims, tyres, helmets, footwear, apparel and accessories. Find out more about Hartje here and Mavic here.