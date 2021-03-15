Hartje e-factory moves into new building in Czech Republic

Share Facebook

The Hartje e-factory has moved into its own new building in the Czech Republic.

It is currently expanding its capacities step by step, and Hartje as a whole is increasingly taking on the role of a manufacturer.

“With our own location in the Czech Republic, we have created optimal conditions for e-bike production for years to come,” said Hartje managing director Dirk Zwick. “The Hartje e-factory is part of our strategy to use our know-how to secure the resources for further dynamic growth.”

The establishment of the subsidiary Hartje Asia in 2018, which handles business with around 100 suppliers in Asia, is also part of this forward-looking approach.

The Hartje e-factory also has potential for future expansion – the 22,000m² site in Šumperk has only been partially built on. Since October last year, 42 employees have been working on 8000m² on two assembly lines as well as Holland Mechanics equipment for wheel production.

“It is just getting started, so far we have only installed part of the production equipment,” said Broňa Kubíčková, managing director of the e-factory. In the long run, the Hartje e-factory is expected to produce 90,000 e-bikes per year.

