havebike offering ‘Golden Hellos’ to entice bike technicians

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

havebike is offering ‘Golden Hellos’ as it seeks to recruit bicycle technicians.

Usually seen across the medical, educational or business industries to entice the top-level talent, havebike is offering a £500 joining bonus as part of its latest recruitment drive. The British company founded by former City of London lawyer and keen cyclist Nick Brown has multiple vacancies for senior bicycle technicians and bicycle technicians.

“We’re growing at a rapid rate and looking to work with high-level bicycle technicians and mechanics that are willing to uphold our reputation for excellence and professionalism,” said Brown.

“The Golden Hello is a chance for us to capture the attention of the industry’s best and get them to consider working with us. Our mechanics have a great opportunity to work on a range of bikes including high-end road bikes, mountain bikes and e-bikes as well as being involved in servicing London’s emergency services fleet.”

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: