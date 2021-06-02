Haven teams up with Halfords to offer holidaymakers access to bikes

Share Facebook

UK holiday company Haven has joined forces with Halfords to offer holidaymakers access to 700 bikes at 11 of its coastal parks across the UK.

The retailer’s mobile mechanics will also provide regular fleet assessments and bike maintenance throughout the season.

“We’ve seen that when people are getting away for their much-needed breaks that they are keen to do family activities and explore the local area,” said Simon Price, director of activities at Haven.

“By enhancing the guest experience, we want to provide holidaymakers with easy access to bikes whilst on holiday and encourage them to see more of the UK in a sustainable and healthy way.”

In the last year, Halfords has seen sales of adult bikes up by 193% compared to last year and its own research shows that 40% of Brits have cycled more frequently over the past 12 months. Almost half (48%) of those surveyed by Halfords saw cycling as an opportunity to spend more time outdoors with their family and just simply to have fun (41%).

The marked reduction in traffic on our roads is also a contributing factor to the cycling boom, with a third (32%) of those asked citing the quieter roads as their reason for embracing cycling.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership and in conjunction with the annual Bike Week (30th May-5th June 2021) campaign, Haven is making a donation to the charity Cycling Projects for every bike hired on parks during that week.

The donation will support its Wheels for All initiative that embraces children and adults with disabilities, providing them with fun stimulating cycling activities.

Anthony Caie, director of B2B, services and financial services from Halfords, said: “We are delighted to be working with Haven as their parks provide fantastic opportunities and inspiration for everyone to begin pedalling and discover just how much fun you can have on two wheels.

“Our collaboration means they can get ready to explore the coastline, parks, historic houses, quiet roads and scenic rides, discovering everything that Haven has to offer whilst keeping active and reducing their carbon footprint.”

