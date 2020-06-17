Hayes introduces new XC collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hayes has introduced the all-new XC collection.

New products include the Manitou R7 Pro and Expert, Mara shock, the SUNringle Duroc 30 Pro with new Super Bubba X Hub, the ProTaper Hyperlite bar, ATAC stem, and Forty seatpost.

The new R7 is available in both a Pro and Expert level each available in 27.5in and 29in wheel sizes with travel internally adjustable from 80mm-120mm.

R7 Pro

Chassis

“When developing the chassis of any Manitou fork our primary goal is finding that perfect balance of weight, stiffness, and reliability. Thanks to our Reverse Arch we are able to position the arch further away from the axle. The lower tire clearance behind the fork relative to the centre of the axle allows for a shorter arch which yields 13% increased stiffness compared to a forward arch fork of the equivalent weight. Because of this, we are able to use 32mm stanchions to save weight while keeping stiffness closer to that of a larger stanchion fork with a forward-facing arch.”

Damper

“When developing the VTT Pro damper we set out with a goal to maintain a rock-solid lockout without compromising the open and mid settings. The downside to many dampers with firm lockout modes is that in any other position than lock-out you will reach some critical shaft velocity that chokes off the low-speed flow path. When this happens the damper peaks at nearly the same lock-out force as the locked-out position. This translates to harsh force in the hands and possibly lack of control.

“The all-new VTT damper solves this issue by eliminating the high-speed spikes while maintaining the lock-out force demanded by most XC users. This allows the fork to have a less progressive high-speed response while maintaining some low-speed support without getting wollowy. This is achieved thru independent shim stacks (one for lockout and one for the other two positions). By controlling the shim stack through which the oil flow is diverted we can manipulate the characteristic of the damper to be locked out, digressive, or progressive to meet the demands of the rider and terrain.”

Spring

“New for 32mm chassis we are adapting our proven Dorado Air to fit the needs of shorter travel riders. The Manitou Dorado Air spring system contains a unique balancing valve that equalizes the positive and negative air chambers during the air fill process. This gives the spring rate a consistent feel without any flat or dead spots in the stroke, along with giving riders of different weights the same initial stroke feel. For R7 we have tuned the volumes in each chamber to give ideal support and feel for shorter travel.

“Also included on the air leg is our Incremental Volume Adjust (IVA). The IVA modifies the volume in the positive air chamber with a set of self-contained spacers which dictate the fixed position of the IVA piston. This self-contained volume reduction system has five different settings allowing great ramp-up tuneability without the need for additional parts.”

Pro Details

MSRP: $849.99

Weight: 1648g (29in at 120mm)

Travel: 80-120mm

Offset: 37/44mm for 27.5in, 44/51mm for 29on

Spring: Dorado Air with IVA

Crown Material: Forged aluminium, deep hollow bore

Leg Material: 7000 series aluminium

Damping: VTT Pro

Adjustments: 3-position compression with open mode adjust, rebound, air pressure, IVA volume adjust

Leg Diameter: 32mm

Wheel size: 27.5in, 29in

Brake: Post mount 160mm

Axle: 15mm Hexlock2

Fender: Integrated fender mount

Expert Details

MSRP: $699.99

Weight: 1812g (29in at 120mm)

Travel: 80-120mm

Spring: Expert Air

Crown Material: Forged aluminium, hollow bore

Leg Material: 6000 series aluminium

Damping: VTT

Adjustments: 3-position compression, rebound, air pressure

Leg Diameter: 32mm

Wheel Size: 27.5in, 29in

Brake: Post Mount 160mm

Axle: 15mm Hexlock

Fender: Integrated fender mount

Mara

“Following last year’s launch of our Mara Pro we are happy to announce the release its slimmed down and XC focused sibling, the Mara. Using crucial tech first shown in the Pro version the Mara features the same smooth air spring design as well as our proprietary SKF Internal Floating Piston (IFP) to minimize any initial breakaway stiction. What makes this IFP so special is its utilization of a flexible membrane and lip seals instead of a rigid disc. This allows the centre of the IFP to begin its movement upon compression and rebound before the actual lips of the seal break free increasing initial sensitivity.”

Damper

“The four-position Incremental Platform Adjust (IPA) damper offers a wide range of compression adjustment from an open mode ready to smash through rock gardens to a firm platform setting that offers the support you need while battling those leg-burning climbs. It does this by utilizing two separate shim stacks to maintain an ideal balance of low-speed and high-speed compression damping throughout the adjustment range. The first of these is the preload stack which is controlled by the IPA knob. As you turn the knob clockwise you begin to increase the preload on the shims directly without the use of springs or carriers. The lack of springs and carriers minimizes moving mass and maximizes the speed at which the shims are able to respond to trail inputs keeping your rear wheel cool, calm, and collected no matter how choppy the trail is. The second shim stack is a fixed velocity stack that was carefully designed to increase small bump sensitivity and provide the correct amount of high-speed compression to control the wheel with the lowest amount of harshness. This provides the rider with more chassis control, better small bump sensitivity with excellent bottoming control, less deflection through the rock gardens and phenomenal ride quality in all conditions.

“The rebound on this shock is similarly controlled through two separate circuits. The first of which is a tapered needle that provides the ability to tune the rebound damping to account for rider weight, leverage ratio, and air spring settings. Adjustment of this needle through the knob affects the entire damping range but most noticeably controls the low-speed rebound. The second circuit is a fixed shim stack carefully optimized to preserve the correct high-speed rebound as the needle is adjusted up or down. This provides the rider more control, better traction and steering precision while minimizing the need to adjust for changing trail conditions.”

Details

MSRP: $424.99

Weight: 275g

External adjustments: compression platform, rebound, air pressure

Mount Styles: Trunnion and Eyelet

SUNringlé

Düroc 30 Pro

“Building upon the already proven Düroc platform the new Düroc 30 Pro features the same trusted double-wall, welded alloy tubeless rim but is now blessed with the gift of water transferred decals and a fast engaging all-new Super Bubba X hub.”

Super Bubba X

“The Super Bubba X utilizes the same drop in ratchet ring tech as the Super Bubba, eliminating threads for easy service and rock-solid interface. However, instead of the two offset 45 tooth rings found in the Super Bubba, the X features only one 90 tooth ring. This combined with an offset six pawl freehub body results in the same high engagement of 4 degrees and shaves 55g to bring the total weight of the rear hub to 285g.”

The Build

“The wheels are laced with straight pull Wheelsmith DB14 spokes and alloy nipples. The total weight of the set is 1690g and will include everything you need to set up tubeless within the box. Freehub options include HG, XD, and Microspline.”

Details

MSRP wheelset: $899.98

Wheel size: 29in

Outer rim width: 30mm

Inner rim width: 26mm

Spokes: 28/28 wheel smith DB14 straight pull

Nipples: alloy nipples

Spacing: 110×15 / 148×12

Disc mount: 6-bolt

Front wheel weight: 806g

Rear wheel weight: 954g

FreeHub options: HG, XD, and Micro Spline (Each wheel available separately)

ProTaper

Hyperlite Bar

“As the name suggests this bar is not just light, it is Hyperlite. At just 125g when you first lift the bar you may wonder if the 8oz bicep curls you’ve been practising all quarantine have paid off. And while that may be true, don’t let it distract you from the fact that this thing is stupid light. The Hyperlite is available in both Team Yellow and Stealth colourways. Grip Grit is found on both the stem clamping surface and grip areas to make sure the only thing spinning is your legs.”

Details

MSRP: $174.99

Weight: 125g

Width: 760mm

Clamp diameter: 31.8mm

Sweep: 9°

Colour: Yellow or Stealth

ATAC Stem

“The ATAC is back. One of the oldest names in the high-end stem game has returned. And this time it’s all blinged out with titanium hardware and a fresh laser-etched finish. Available in 10mm increments ranging from 50mm all the way up to 100mm this 90g stem is ready to steer you to victory, or the pub post-ride, whichever you prefer.”

Details

MSRP: $139.99

Weight: 90g

Clamp diameter: 31.8mm

Length: 50mm, 60mm, 70mm, 80mm, 90mm, 100mm

Rise/drop: 5°

Hardware: titanium

Forty Post

“For those of you who prefer to rock a stiffy we would like to present you with our new Forty carbon seatpost. As the name suggests the post is available in a 40cm length with 0 offset for both 30.9 and 31.6mm seat tubes. Thanks to its carbon construction and Ti hardware this post comes in at a scant 212g. While this post falls into our XC collection it is suitable for anyone looking for a lightweight rigid seatpost for any occasion or discipline.”

Details

MSRP: $249.99

Diameter: 30.9mm or 31.6mm

Offset: 0mm

Length: 400mm

Weight: 212g

Hardware: titanium

Combined with some of its current products, these new offerings complete the XC collection.

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz below: