Healthspan Elite expands sports nutrition portfolio with British Cycling partnership

Healthspan Elite has further expanded its sports nutrition portfolio after forming a new partnership with British Cycling.

The affiliation announced today, 5th January, sees the firm become the official sports nutrition partner and official vitamin and supplement partner to the Great Britain Cycling Team and British Cycling for the next four years. British Cycling’s 147,000 members will also be able to enjoy an exclusive discount on all Healthspan and Healthspan Elite products.

“Nutrition is vital in our sport – you can’t perform well if you don’t look after how you fuel and recover for each session,” said Great Britain Cycling Team rider Fin Graham. “We’re all pretty familiar with Healthspan Elite’s products now and know that they will play a huge part in helping us achieve success and maintaining our edge on the world stage.”

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park added: “Healthspan Elite has quickly become a proven expert in its field, and to have it on board in an official capacity is excellent news for all involved with British Cycling.

“A link-up like this will benefit the Great Britain Cycling Team – as we are building on our existing relationship and to develop fit-for-purpose, trusted and proven products to keep our riders at the top of their game and their health – and also British Cycling members, who will receive exclusive benefits themselves.”

Healthspan sales and marketing director Chris Fisher said: “We’ve been supporting the Great Britain Cycling Team for many years, so it feels very natural to make our relationship official. To become the official sports nutrition and vitamin and supplement partner to the team and British Cycling is another proud milestone for Healthspan.

“We look forward to playing our part in the success of the team for many years to come, as well as collaborating with British Cycling to promote the health benefits of staying active and good nutrition to all.”

