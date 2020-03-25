helmade partners with KED to offer customisable bike helmets

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

helmade has partnered with KED to offer a range of customisable bike helmets.

KED bike helmets, in categories off-road, urban, kids and youth, can now be designed and ordered directly on the helmade website.

“Since 1985 we have been producing high-quality bicycle helmets in Freiberg am Neckar, since 1995 under the brand KED. Through the cooperation with helmade, we now enable every cyclist to personalise an original KED helmet,” said Doreen Knauer, managing director of KED.

“Within four weeks, this helmet is produced by us individually for the customer and delivered worldwide by helmade. We are very curious how the many cyclists out there will accept this service and are looking forward to the partnership with helmade.”

The helmade 3D configurator gives customers access to a range of customisation options to create their designs, with choice from different designs, colours, a matt or glossy finish. All helmets are produced by KED in Germany.

Christian Möhring, CEO of madeone GmbH, the company behind the helmade brand, added: “We have been looking for an ideal solution for the personalisation of bicycle helmets in the last years.

“With KED, we have found this solution and the perfect partner on our way. Due to the production in Germany we are highly flexible and there are no limits.

“This partnership is a decisive step on our mission to make individual helmet design accessible to as many people as possible and we are happy that with KED we are finally able to include bicycle helmets in our range and offer them worldwide.”

The customisable KED helmets, the Trailon, Companion, Berlin, Risco, B-VIS, Covis and 5Forty, can now be found here.