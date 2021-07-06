Herne Hill Velodrome’s Virtual Literary Festival returns this month

Rebecca Morley 6th July 2021 Community

The Herne Hill Velodrome’s Virtual Literary Festival is back for 2021, taking place from 12th-16th July.

As a key fundraising event for South London’s Herne Hill Velodrome, this year’s event will see a list of writers speak about ‘some of cycling’s hottest topics’.

The festival, organised by the Friends of Herne Hill Velodrome, will help raise vital funds for the venue. A cut of the proceeds will also go to the events’ bookselling partner Village Books, where books of the guest speakers can be purchased.

The online festival will run from 12th-16th July, 6pm to 8pm every night. Building on the success of last year, this will see a series of talks with guest speakers from all over the cycling world sharing their experiences, knowledge and love for cycling.

The current line-up includes:
– Justin McCurry, Guardian journalist and author of War on Wheels, Inside Keirin and Japan’s Cycling subculture, in conversation with Duncan Steer
– Jack Thurston, author of the Lost Lanes series
– Hannah Ross and Robyn Davidson on the History of Women’s Cycling. Dr Josephine Perry and Dan Bigham on the Psychology of Cycling
– Paul Jones talking about his book, End to End: the Land’s End to John o’Groats Cycling Record
– A cycling Tech Panel with Michael Hutchinson, Michelle Arthurs and Jenni Gwiazdowski
– Abigail and Lilith from Gears for Queers
– Muneera and Sabah from Black Muslim Women Bikes
– Charlotte’s Chatshow: Charlotte Cole-Hossain in conversation with Tim McInnes and Boru Pratt McCullagh who raised £12,000 for HHV doing the Rapha Festive 500, Esme Wiley, and Max Capamaggian who raised £6,000 doing a virtual Everesting and other rides, as well as Luke Anderson from BC with some news about new initiatives
– Duke A is doing a discussion panel about “cycling and the community”
– Stephen Fabes who wrote Signs of Life speaking about cycling around the world
– Tom Bromley, author of Bespoke: A Guide to Cycle-Speak and Saddle Slang

To find out more about this year’s Virtual Literary Festival and book your place, visit https://fhhv.cc/.

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below:

 

Tags

In other news...

ACT, Cyclescheme joining forces to champion IBDs on Local Bike Shop Day

The ACT and Cyclescheme are joining forces to make this year’s Local Bike Shop Day, …

© Copyright 2021, BikeBiz. BizMedia