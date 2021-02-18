Hertfordshire County Council seeks views on walking and cycling improvements

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hertfordshire County Council is seeking views on walking and cycling improvements across the county.

£6.4 million was secured through the Government’s Active Travel Fund in November 2020. The council has identified 11 different proposals across six towns, which will be a combination of new walking and cycling facilities, as well as upgrading some temporary measures to permanent installations.

Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment said: “These improvements will encourage and empower many more people to travel in an active and environmentally friendly way, which in turn will deliver significant long-term benefits to the health and wellbeing of our residents and reduce our impact on the environment.

“We want everyone in Hertfordshire to get involved and have their say on the proposals, so we can ensure they are developed with our communities in mind.”

The 11 schemes are:

Buntingford

– London Road – a new shared cycle and pedestrian route, crossing points, improvements to junctions, possible speed limit changes and better access to the high street and schools

Hemel Hempstead

– Boundary Way/Buncefield Lane roundabout – the creation of a cycle and pedestrian-friendly Dutch-style roundabout

St Albans

– Marlborough Road – dedicated on-road space for cyclists, junction improvements and restrictions on vehicle access including links to London Road and beyond

– Fleetville– the creation of a low traffic neighbourhood with lower speed limits and restrictions on vehicle access

Stevenage

– North Road – a dedicated space for cyclists linking Stevenage Old Town to the Lister hospital and northwards to proposed new housing developments

Watford

– Wiggenhall Road – upgrading the temporary cycle lane to provide a permanent facility

– Cassiobury Estate – the creation of a low traffic neighbourhood with alterations to vehicles access

– Watford Business Park to Cassiobury – improved cycle facilities via quiet roads and the park linking the business park to the town centre and station

– Town Centre – upgrading existing cycle lanes along parts of High Street and Market Street

Welwyn Garden City

– Digswell Park Road (between Bessemer Road and Hertford Road) – retention and improvement of existing facilities for those that walk and cycle

– Hunters Bridge (Bridge Road) – retention and improvement of existing on road cycle facilities. Would include improved connections to the town centre, proposed new housing developments and the existing cycle network on Bessemer Road.

The community is invited to find out more and offer their feedback on the initial proposals by 16th March. This feedback will be used to shape how the schemes will progress ahead of public consultation later in the year for the prioritised projects.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: