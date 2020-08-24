Hicks joins ADVNTR Media Group as operations and planning manager

Share Facebook

ADVNTR Media Group has appointed David Hicks as operations and planning manager.

Hicks worked most recently at 2pure for almost ten years, where he managed systems, procedures and operations.

“I am excited to be joining the ADVNTR family to help develop further planning and operations capabilities within the business and expand the range of services we can offer our partners,” said Hicks.

“It’s a great time to be joining the team and the opportunity to work with many high quality and recognisable companies promises rewarding times ahead.”

Mark Downie of ADVNTR Media Group added: “What I know of David, having worked with him in the past, means we are very fortunate that he decided to make the move to join us.

“Our first year in operation has seen us grow beyond our expectations and David is key to help us sustain and manage that growth while bringing new benefits to our partners. We recently took the step into distribution and we will benefit from David’s experience in that field immeasurably.”

