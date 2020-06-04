High5 launches new Slow Release Energy range

Share Facebook

High5 has launched its new Slow Release Energy range.

Developed and tested with professional German cycling team Bora – Hansgrohe, the brand set out to “redefine” endurance nutrition.

“High5 is committed to pushing the science to create sports nutrition products that have a real benefit… with the Slow Release Energy range, it has delivered once again,” said Robert Gorgos, Bora – Hansgrohe head nutritionist.

“Since we started using High5 Slow Release, it has played an important part in our day-to-day training and racing to provide us with long-lasting fuel. It also tastes great, which is important when the riders need a lot to stay fuelled.”

High5’s Slow Release Energy range contains isomaltulose, a slowly digested low glycaemic carbohydrate (it has a low GI of 32, compared to a high GI of 86 for maltodextrin), that provides a stable and sustained energy supply for longer-lasting fuel during sport.

Isomaltulose is different from fast-releasing carbohydrates such as sucrose or corn syrup as its digestion and absorption rate is much slower, resulting in less insulin release. Digestive enzymes hydrolyse isomaltulose four to five times more slowly than sucrose because of a strong glucose-fructose bond. This, in turn, results in a slower release of glucose, slower intestinal absorption, and longer-lasting fuel supply to the body and brain.

The slower but complete digestion and absorption of isomaltulose creates a longer-lasting and steadier blood glucose response (unlike the big drop you see with high GI carbohydrates), which also reduces the release of insulin.

The new Slow Release Energy range has also been enhanced with ocean minerals. This is High5’s most advanced electrolyte complex yet, the brand has said, providing an invigorating hit of magnesium and over 70 minerals and trace elements, to help balance electrolytes during sport.

The new Slow Release Energy range has been in development for some time, testing and tweaking the formulation and taste. As part of its development work, High5 has also been putting the products to the test with its partner Bora – Hansgrohe to ensure the products deliver in the real world.

The range is available in all the main formats, drink, bar and gel. High5 has only used natural flavours, no colourings or artificial sweeteners.

“We are thrilled to be working with HIGH5 and launching their New Slow Release Energy range in the UK,” said Andy Notley, Windwave. “Long-lasting fuel is a key focus for both amateurs and professionals so this range truly appeals to a wide range of cyclists.

“With key input from Bora – Hansgrohe, it’s great to have a product that has been tested and developed by a renowned WT team.”

The range is now available from Windwave, contact sales@windwave.co.uk or 02392 521912.