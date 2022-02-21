Highlights to look out for as Digibike 2022 kicks off

Today (Monday, 21st February) marks the very first day of Digibike 2022, Madison’s virtual trade showcase.

As the month-long online show gets underway at 8am on Monday, Madison has shared some of the big highlights to look out for this year.

From webinars, to show offers, there is plenty to look out for as Digibike kicks off, running until 5pm on Friday, 18th March.

Following feedback from the 2021 edition, the show will now run for a whole month rather than just four days, giving dealers much more time to peruse all the latest updates on the Digibike portal.

Here are the major highlights to look out for this year:

Webinars

There is a selection of information and entertaining webinars taking place over the Digibike month, here is the full list:

Dear Dom – The industry submitted its questions to Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan and in this webinar, he’ll be answering as many as he can on camera

The Bicycle Association – Is providing two seminars on market trends and the Investors in Cycling initiative

Park Tool – Everyone’s favourite mechanics, Calvin and Truman will be providing a webinar on spoke tension

Visual Merchandising – A retail expert at Madison will be offering a refresh on some visual merchandising best practice

Shimano – On 16 th and 18 th March there will be a Shimano T.E.C webinar to teach dealers how to use the platform. More details will be communicated during the show on how to attend these two webinars.

Show offers

There will also be a number of Digibike-exclusive offers available only at digibike.co.uk.

No Madison B2B offers will be available outside of Digibike until the show ends, so any dealers wanting to take advantage need to register and take part in the event.

There will also be daily flash offers, which will be updated over the month, so keep an eye out.

Brand Videos and Products

Almost the whole of the Madison portfolio will be exhibiting at the show, so expect at least 50 brands displaying their latest products. A number of brands will also have dedicated videos for Digibike visitors to learn more about what they have been up to.

Madison has invested heavily into video for this year’s show, so visitors can expect a much-improved standard of content.

Dealers can dip into the website whenever they like, watch a webinar, check out some new brands and take advantage of the offers, all at their own pace at a time that suits them.

Register for Digibike now at www.digibike.co.uk.