Hill & Ellis launches new range of canvas cycle bags

Hill & Ellis has launched a new range of canvas bike bags.

“Just like Hill & Ellis leather bike bags, the Canvas Collection is stylish and functional in equal measure – perfect for the discerning, design-conscious cyclist,” said a statement. “Whether you’re going for a daily spin round the park during lockdown, heading to the local supermarket for the groceries, or commuting to work – the Canvas Collection easily transitions to cover all the bases.

“Unlike traditional pannier bags, these bags have been created to attach to your bike when cycling, and then unclipped and slung over your arm or shoulder when you head into the office. They are stylish enough for a business meeting, cool enough for drinks after work, and wholly practical for the cycle home afterwards.”

Each bag is made in high-quality water-resistant canvas, with exclusive prints inspired by bike rides in London. With hidden, patented pannier clips, the bags house a 16-litre capacity, zipped pocket and space for a 15in laptop. The bags are available in seven designs from bright floral ‘Ada’ to leopard print ‘Leola’ and three classic plains.

Designed in the UK, the Canvas Collection was created in consultation with Greenpeace to ensure that the waterproof coating was environmentally sensitive. The bags are priced from £88 to £98.

