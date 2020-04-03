HiMo launches H1 mini-foldable e-bike

Rebecca Morley 3rd April 2020 Gear, Highlight

HiMo has launched the H1 mini-foldable e-bike.

Its foldable design can fit in a car, a train, a backpack, or under a work desk and can be carried with one hand, the company has said.

It has a durable A380 aluminium alloy frame, a removable 7500 MAH battery and LED lights. It also has a responsive digital braking system and shock absorbent 7in tyres. It can go up to 18km/h and has 30km mileage, plus has a 180W brushless DC motor, rear-wheel drive and a stable power system.

The bike has been in R&D for two years and its design won the German Reddot Design Award 2019.

The HiMo team is a made up of structural designers and mechanical/automotive engineers. This is the company’s second e-bike, after releasing the Xiaomi Himo C20 in 2018. HiMo is now live on IndieGoGo.

