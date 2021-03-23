Hiplok expands into French market with Royal Vélo France partnership

Share Facebook

Hiplok has appointed Royal Vélo France to distribute its security and storage products to bicycle and outdoor retailers across France.

Royal Vélo France is a sister company of UK-based ZyroFisher. From its headquarters and logistics centre in Troyes, Royal Vélo France will distribute the full range of Hiplok locks including the brand’s wearable chain and D locks, ultra-lightweight Z LOK security ties and storage products such as AIRLOK maximum security wall hanger and the new JAW compact bike rack.

“Bicycle safety is particularly important to us at Royal Vélo France and we are proud to be able to meet the needs of French cyclists with Hiplok,” said Christophe Albarran, director of Royal Vélo France.

“Hiplok products are of excellent quality and their level of design and innovation makes them unique. We look forward to introducing Hiplok’s entire line to our dealers and their riders. ”

Ben Smith, co-founder of Hiplok, added: “It’s an exciting time for Hiplok as we continue to expand internationally. We are delighted to join forces with Royal Vélo France, whose expertise in distribution will allow us to bring Hiplok to cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts throughout France.”

