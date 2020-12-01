Hiplok launches high-security DXF D-lock

Share Facebook

Hiplok has launched the DXF, its ‘most practical high-security D-lock to date’.

The DXF pairs the brand’s DX U-lock with the new speed-loading frame bracket for carrying your lock on your bike. This new rattle-free, reliable and sturdy mount uses Hiplok’s patented ‘Clip+Ride’ system to attach the lock to the bracket for a steady hold in transit.

The bracket bolts directly to the bottle holder mounts found on most bike frames. The DX lock itself features a 14mm premium hardened steel shackle and double locking mechanism with anti-rotation tabs. According to Hiplok, it is ‘one of the most lightweight’ Gold Sold Secure rated D-locks on the market.

“We continue to look at ways to address the practical challenges of using the strongest bike security,” said Hiplok co-founder Ben Smith.

“We set out to make the most easy-to-fit, easy to use, high-quality frame-mounted U-lock on the market and I believe in the DXF we have achieved this.”

https://hiplok.com/product/hiplok-dxf

