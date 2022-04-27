Hiplok launches new Prepare + Protect range for cyclists

Share Facebook

Hiplok’s new Prepare + Protect range has arrived, consisting of the Organizer gear storage hanger, Flipstand compact bike rack, and Ride Shield, a car and bike protector designed specifically for cyclists.

With Ride Shield, Hiplok said it has solved the problem of how to easily and efficiently transport your bike inside your car, protecting your bike while keeping the interior clean from oil, grease and mud.

Constructed from durable, water-resistant fabrics, it is designed to fit any car with the rear seats folded down. Its loop system fits over the front seats to sit securely in place while its padded tailgate cover protects the bike and car from bumps and scratches.

It also has an integrated security cover and a large gear storage pouch for shoes, helmets and other equipment.

Consisting of two handlebar stabilisers and a saddle protector, Flipstand is designed to work with the bike flipped upside down, allowing cyclists to access and work on the bike in a convenient manner without damaging controls or dirtying the grips and saddle. With a waterproof outer and deep interior pocket, Flipstand also doubles as a tool roll, said Hiplok.

Organizer is a storage hanger designed to efficiently keep cycling and outdoor gear in one place. It has two large storage pockets to fit helmets and footwear as well as integrated elasticated storage straps for tools and accessories.

It works seamlessly with Hiplok’s Airlok high-security bike hanger and is compatible with coat hangers. It can also be mounted directly to the wall with the included fixing kit.

Hiplok co-founder, Ben Smith, said: “Solving problems that we see as real-world cyclists is central to all product development at Hiplok. With the new Hiplok Prepare + Protect line we want to offer practical solutions to storing and protecting bikes and equipment, hopefully freeing up more time to enjoy riding.”

Ride Shield, Organizer and Flipstand are now available from www.hiplok.com and quality cycling retailers. Hiplok is distributed by ZyroFisher in the UK.