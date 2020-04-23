Hiplok to donate 100 locks to hospitals targeted by thieves

Share Facebook

Hiplok is to donate 100 locks to NHS workers at hospitals recently targeted by bike thieves.

The Warwickshire-based company is producing 100 Hiplok Original wearable bike locks, including a special NHS blue version. The first of these locks are already on their way to the Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The locks are Sold Secure rated and include premium hardened steel chain and shackles. Hiplok Original also features Hiplok’s patented wearable fastening.

“We know these are challenging times but stealing bikes from the very people saving our lives is not the answer,” said Hiplok co-founder Ben Smith.

“We recognise this gesture is a small token for the herculean effort our frontline workers are putting in but we do hope it will support the prevention of future thefts so that they can get to work and carry out the most important of jobs.”

The company is also launching an anti-bike theft poster competition #StopBikeThief. Families across the world are being asked to design posters with anti-theft messaging and post them on Instagram, with Hiplok family bike lock packs as prizes.

The Hiplok #StopBikeThief competition launches today, for more information visit www.instagram.com/hiploklocks.

Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of stolen bikes from NHS staff in Stevenage – with four thefts reported in the last week.