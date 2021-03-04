Hiplok, uvex sports group begin strategic partnership as brand looks to continue growth

Share Facebook

Hiplok and the uvex sports group have begun a strategic partnership.

The German family-owned uvex sports group has acquired a majority shareholding in the British company, Plus 8 Industries Limited, which trades under the Hiplok brand name.

The partnership will enable Hiplok to continue its growth and further establish itself as one of the leaders in innovation in the cycle accessories market.

Christophe Weissenberger, CEO of uvex sports group, said: “The executive board welcomes the strategic partnership with Hiplok, as it offers new and fresh perspectives in the international growing cycling market.

“Hiplok shares our values and our commitment to providing high-end products that focus on user benefits and offer high-end quality, innovation and design. We are all excited to create this new chapter in our company history.”

Hiplok was founded in 2011 when co-founders and product designers Ben Smith and John Abrahams launched the ‘world’s first’ around the waist wearable bike lock. Under the new partnership, the co-founders will continue at the helm as the brand embarks on the next phase of its product development and international growth plans.

Smith said: “Our partnership with uvex sports group, a company whose people share our business values, commitment to quality and vision for innovation, provides a platform for delivering the next generation of Hiplok products to more cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts around the world.”