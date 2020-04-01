HKT adds new drop shipping service to B2B

Rebecca Morley 1st April 2020 Business

HKT has added a new drop shipping service to its B2B.

It is using its social media platforms to urge the public to contact their local bike shop if they would like to purchase anything from HKT.

“If retailers want to list more of our product portfolio on their website then get in touch and we will be more than happy to help,” said a statement. This service will continue until it is forced to close the office or the COVID-19 status changes, HKT added.

The company is also offering free shipping on all orders as well as business support via phone, email or a video meeting.

