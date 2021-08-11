Holkham trialling Raleigh e-bikes and e-cargo bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Raleigh has partnered with Holkham in an initiative that will see staff use its e-bikes and e-cargo bikes.

The electric bikes loaned by Raleigh are part of a trial and include its Motus model, which will improve visitor experiences by providing staff with quick and quiet modes of transport to move around the stately home’s rolling landscape. Raleigh electric cargo bikes will also be used to help transport goods and equipment.

Since the trial period began, the Holkham team has been averaging 50 miles per week on the bikes, mileage which otherwise would have been undertaken using fuel-burning vehicles.

Edward Pegram, commercial partnership manager for Raleigh, said: “Electric bikes and e-cargo bikes are the future of sustainable travel. Since introducing our bikes and e-cargo bikes to the National Trust, we have seen great success and so are excited to see the benefits replicated across the Holkham estate.

“As a business, we have been building bikes for more than 130 years and are proud to play a role in providing more sustainable, forward-thinking transport methods. Our ambition is to put electric bikes and e-cargo bikes at the forefront of people’s minds as a more sustainable way of undertaking short-distance journeys.”

Peter Mitchell, managing director, Holkham Estate, added: “Sustainability and conservation are at the heart of Holkham vision and ambitions, so partnering with a brand with such cycling heritage as Raleigh to help us achieve our goals and ambitions set out in the WONDER action plan is something we’re incredibly excited about.”

Due to the increasing popularity of e-cargo bikes, the DfT has created the eCargo Bike Grant Fund 2021/22. The grant has been designed to help fund and support the purchasing of e-cargo bikes by businesses looking to switch to a sustainable transport solution. Funding covers up to 40% of the total cost of an e-cargo bike, and Raleigh is offering a further 10% reduction on its two-wheeled and three-wheeled e-cargo bike models.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: