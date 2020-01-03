Home / Gear / Hope launches Microspline compatible hubs and wheels

Rebecca Morley 3rd January 2020 Gear, Highlight

Hope Technology has launched Microspline compatible hubs and wheels.

With the announcement of Shimano’s Microspline, Hope lobbied to be granted the licence to produce compatible hubs. After negotiation, it has been given the licence and as of 1st January, it is now able to sell wheels and hubs fitted with this new freehub design.

The brand currently has freehubs in stock and has begun shipping them to shops and distributors around the world.

For those who have an older Pro 2 EVO hub, it has Microspline freehubs in stock to update these older hubs to the new standard.

