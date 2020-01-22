Hope to bring HB.T track bike to CORE

Hope’s new track bike, the HB.T, will be a “star attraction” on its stand in the reception area at this weekend’s COREbike.

The bike, developed with this year’s Olympics in mind, features radical aero features and revolutionary disc wheels, all manufactured at Hope’s own facility in Barnoldswick.

Hope will also be showing an ever-expanding range of e-bike parts, with new crank and chainring options joining its existing high-performance brakes and wheelsets.

With the increasing interest in gravel, Hope will be showing its intricately machined and bonded hollow RX cranks alongside its new centre lock road discs.

COREbike 2020 is returning to Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.