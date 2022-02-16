Hotlines announces new colours for Ragley’s frame-only options

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hotlines has announced a range of new Ragley frame-only options.

Like the rest of the industry, Ragley has been hit with massive assembly queues and long component lead times. This means the brand is still selling the current range, and new bikes won’t be with dealers until later in the year.

So while Ragley isn’t singing the ‘we’re scrapping model years’ chorus just yet, it is telling customers there’s a delay on the 2022 bike range. But it has freshened up the frame-only options with a selection of new colours.

There’s Red or Silver as well as the Ultra Violet Trig, Parma Violet Mmmbop, or Lollipop Big Wig. Alloy frames have started to arrive, with more due before the end of the month. Steel will follow in May.

Contact info@hotlines-uk.com with any dealer questions or stockist enquiries.

Marley

Using 6061 alloy tubing, the Marley balances a stiff frame with enough compliance for long days in the saddle. Geometry is based around fun with a 65.5-degree head angle. Elsewhere on the frame, the tick-boxes are checked: ISCG 05 chain guide tabs, a 44/56mm tapered head tube, internal dropper seat post compatibility and 148x12mm boost rear end.

Piglet

The Piglet is shorter travel than the Blue Pig and shares its geometry with the more trail-friendly Marley. The triple-butted 4130 Chromoly tubes supply the compliance for all-day comfort but enough spring to make it a trail sniper’s dream on tight and twisty singletrack. The frame features all the modern standards, including ISCG 05 chain guide tabs and boost 148×12 axle spacing.

Mmmbop

A 63.75-degree head angle inspires confidence on the steeps, pair with your choice of 150mm fork for bucketloads of composure, and the taught frame keeps things tracking no matter what.

Blue Pig

The current Blue Pig keeps the flame burning strong: custom triple butted 4130 Chromoly tubing, ISCG 05 tabs, a 44mm head tube, internal dropper routing and a 148x12mm boost rear end. But it’s the geometry that defines it, with the 63.75-degree head angle.

Big Al

The Big Al is the 29” counterpart to the Marley, designed as a fun all-rounder with the same performance and value that made its smaller-wheeled sibling a multiple test winner. Sharing the custom-butted 6061 alloy tubing, the Big Al balances a stiff frame with enough compliance for long days in the saddle. ISCG 05 chain guide tabs, a 44/56mm tapered head tube, internal dropper seat post compatibility and 148x12mm boost rear end all keep things up to date.

Big Wig

The Big Wig 29er is the big-wheeled counterpart to the Blue Pig. The 29” wheels give it all-out speed like no other, with tried and tested geometry putting you in complete control between the choppiest of corners. The Big Wig frameset features ISCG 05 tabs, a 44mm head tube, internal dropper routing and a 148x12mm boost rear end. The steel frames are engineered from custom triple-butted 4130 Chromoly tubing for a frame that is stiff but lively and comfortable.

Read more: Orange Bikes creates custom Five Evo for Guy Martin

Trig

The Trig frameset features a 44mm headtube, multiple bottle cage mounts and tyre clearance to run any 700 or 650 gravel tyre option you want (and up 2.1” wide MTB tyres on 27.5” wheels). It’s also dropper post compatible. The frame is engineered from custom triple-butted 4130 Chromoly steel tubing resulting in a frame that is lightweight and supple enough to provide comfort on longer trail rides whilst also being robust and stiff. The carbon fork features a 12mm thru-axle and the mounting points needed to take to the backcountry.