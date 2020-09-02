Hotlines appoints Phil Haveron as head of sales

Share Facebook

Edinburgh-based distributor Hotlines has appointed Phil Haveron as head of sales.

Haveron will be responsible for developing UK and European sales for the company, managing the office and field-based sales teams. Bringing with him over 25 years of experience in the industry, he will play a key part in an “ambitious” growth strategy as Hotlines draws a line under the 2020 season and introduces 2021 product ranges to dealers.

“I look forward to meeting the full Hotlines team, getting to know the brands, and delivering great service levels around a diverse and well-curated portfolio,” said Haveron.

“I know many Hotlines customers already and can’t wait to develop these relationships, forge new ones and support the sales team in the great work they are already doing.”

Ewan Pinder, managing director at Hotlines, added: “We are delighted to welcome Phil to the team. He brings a wealth of experience and a whole host of great ideas to further support our dealers. Joining during this period is both challenging and exciting, but Phil is very much aligned with our priorities on service and fostering long term relationships with great customers.”

Haveron joined the company on 1st September as the company moved into its new premises in Edinburgh. This larger home for the company will accommodate its expanding team during a period of rapid sales growth.

Hotlines is currently launching MY21 bike ranges from Nukeproof, Rondo, NS Bikes, SE Bikes and Stolen. These presentations are taking place online, with recordings available for those not able to join live.

Contact info@Hotlines-uk.com directly with enquiries and if you are interested in joining the company, visit the careers page for current vacancies.

