Hotlines, Windwave issue COVID-19 operations updates

Hotlines and Windwave have issued updates on their current operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Windwave said it will remain open in a reduced capacity to process orders via its B2B website, phone and e-mail. Its workshop, tech and warranty department is now closed for all walk-in customers and its warehouse is operating under strict social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, Hotlines has said it is following Government advice and doing ‘all it can’ to safeguard the wellbeing of staff, customers and the wider population. All staff have been given provisions to work remotely and a list of contacts is provided below.

The full statement from Windwave said:

The prime minister has announced that all non-essential retailers will close to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We have learnt that cycle shops have been categorised as an essential retailer by the Government.

To support this, Windwave will remain open in a reduced capacity to process orders via our B2B website, phone and e-mail and will do our upmost to offer next day delivery via TNT. We are working within the government guidelines on social distancing.

To help support our dealers in these unprecedented times we have reduced all carriage paid orders to just £50.

Our workshop, tech and warranty department is now closed for all walk-in customers and our warehouse is operating under strict social distancing measures.

For support on all products please contact sales@windwave.co.uk where our team will endeavour to help you where possible. Thank you for your continued understanding and support.

This serious situation is under constant review and may be changed at any time.

Good luck and stay safe.

Team Windwave

The full statement from Hotlines read:

In these unusual times, we are following Government advice and doing all we can to safeguard the wellbeing of our staff, customers and the wider population.

Throughout the period of adjustment, we have maintained stable operations with consistent order processing and delivery times.

Today, the office will close but all staff have been given the provisions to work remotely. If you know who you require, a contacts list is provided below. If you don’t, please contact our general address: sales@hotlines-uk.com.

Our road-based sales team will not be visiting stores, but please expect a call as they check-in for feedback on what’s happening where you are.

Look out for our ongoing promotions as we come up with ideas to generate sales as we move into a very unusual spring.

We are looking at the best possible way of supporting our customers and will continue to communicate as regularly as possible.

If you need to talk, give us a call. If you need to order, it’s business as usual.

Stay safe and well,

Ewan Pinder and the Hotlines Team

Sales

Cirdan Heughan, Sales & Tech Advisor, 07753 869187, cirdan@hotlines-uk.com

Brian Clarke, Sales & Tech Advisor, 07752 294628, brian.clark@hotlines-uk.com

Julie Dominguez, Sales & Tech Advisor, 07907 879775, julie@hotlines-uk.com

Area account managers

Graham Moore, North, 07791 844138, graham@hotlines-uk.com

Rob Escott, South East, 07713 097695, rob.escott@hotlines-uk.com

Joe Thorburn, South West, 07577 747623, joe.thorburn@hotlines-uk.com

David Herbert, Scotland, Ireland and Newcastle, 07577 788360, david.herbert@hotlines-uk.com

International sales

Matty Trinquar, Key Account & Int. Sales Manager, 07577 659479, matthieu.trinquart@hotlines-uk.com

Credit control

Antonio Carella, Credit Controller, 07395 953878, antonio.carella@hotlines-uk.com

Warranty

Steve Kerr, Warranty Manager, 07394 910706, steve.kerr@hotlines-uk.com

Demo/events

Robin Taylor, Marketing Assistant, 07311 489038, robin.taylor@hotlines-uk.com

Media enquiries

Steve Larking, Marketing Assistant, 07725 747900, steve.larking@hotlines-uk.com

Artwork requests

Matt Currie, Graphic Designer, 07395 938925, matthew@hotlines-uk.com