Hotlines offering top tier pricing on Fuji to support dealers

Hotlines is now offering top tier pricing on Fuji to support its dealers.

The distributor has seen a “huge demand” for bicycles during recent weeks and dealers are now reporting difficulties in getting stock as the sun continues to shine and popular models run dry.

To support its customers, Hotlines is opening the Fuji range at top tier pricing to help give wider access to key products. This includes entry-level MTB, hybrid, fixie and the Jari gravel bikes.

See the full list of included models here.

Orders can be placed via the Hotlines B2B, e-mail or phone. The distributor is continuing to support dealers with the offer of shipping to you or direct to your customer if required.

www.fujibikes.com