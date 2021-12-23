Hotlines signs exclusive distribution deal with Clug manufacturer Hornit 

Share Facebook

Edinburgh-based distributor Hotlines has signed an exclusive deal to distribute Hornit, maker of Clug bike racks.

Under the new agreement Hotlines will distribute Hornit products, a wide range of bike storage solutions and cycle accessories, in the UK and Ireland.

Hornit has recently expanded range includes the Clug and Clug Pro (the world’s smallest bike rack), and the world’s loudest bike horn, the dB140.

Ewan Pinder, Hotlines managing director, said: “It’s exciting to be working with Hornit on their unique and innovative products, and taking them to our broad dealer network. Offering some new categories for Hotlines and developing others.”

The Hotlines portfolio currently includes brands from across cycling disciplines, including Stolen BMXs, Nukeproof mountain bikes, and Brand-X components.

Tom de Pelet, Hornit-in-Chief, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Hotlines as they have embraced our strategy to grow the brand and are prepared to go the extra mile to support their IBDs.”

Launched in 2012, Hornit was established with the aim of creating pioneering accessories to make cycling safer, more accessible and fun.

Last month, Hotlines also announced it had expanded its portfolio to include Stromer, the speed-pedalec specialist brand.

Born in 2009, Stromer has been expanding with its range of models designed around its rear hub drive motor. Its ST5 ABS model was awarded both an iF Designed Award and took ‘Best of’ in the Automotive Brand Contest’s transportation category.

Following the Stromer announcement, Hotlines said it was actively looking for dealers in the UK.

For further Hornit product information, dealer packages and launch incentives, contact info@hotlines-uk.com or 0131 376 1838.

The Hotlines sales team will be able to provide all information, and arrange store visits with samples.