Hotlines to distribute Gloworm lights in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hotlines is to distribute Gloworm lights in the UK.

The Kiwi-born company was formed in 2010 with the sole aim to “develop a series of high quality, high performance LED lighting systems that are affordable for the everyday user”.

The Gloworm range has just been reimagined to create a ‘new standard’ in performance and rider experience, the G2.0. Connect to the app to customise light characteristics, use the wireless remote to move between settings on the bike and monitor battery levels on the fly. Gloworm also supplies every light with interchangeable optics, allowing the rider to fine-tune the beam pattern to suit the roads and trails they ride.

Find out more about the range at www.glowormlites.co.nz.

Hotlines is expecting stock to arrive within the next week and is inviting dealers to get in touch about becoming a stockist and find out about its introductory offers.

Contact Hotlines on 0131 376 1838 or sales@hotlines-uk.com.