Hotlines to distribute microSHIFT in UK and ROI

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hotlines is taking on exclusive distribution of microSHIFT within the UK and ROI.

“microSHIFT is a perfect fit for Hotlines,” said Ewan Pinder, Hotlines’ managing director, “offering unique value at that level of performance and bringing a whole new category we know our dealers want.”

An expert in shifters, derailleurs and cassettes, microSHIFT offers affordable aftermarket alternatives to the big drivetrain brands. It’s also being spec’d as standard on more and more bikes from brands including Specialized, Cannondale and Marin.

“At microSHIFT, we know that it’s not enough to make products that people want – we also need to make our products easy to buy and easy to service,” said Gus Juffer, brand manager at microSHIFT.

“Hotlines has a proven track record of delivering top-notch customer service and logistics, so we’re extremely excited to partner with them as we grow our presence in the UK and internationally.”

Hotlines is inviting dealers interested in becoming stockists to get in touch and said it should have stock available later this month.

For information, visit hotlines-uk.com, e-mail sales@hotlines-uk.com or call 0131 376 1838.