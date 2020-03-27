Hotlines to offer free home delivery on all products

Share Facebook

Hotlines is offering free home delivery on all products, including PDI on bikes, with no minimum order value.

“Hotlines wants to support our dealers, and their customers through these challenging times in any way we can,” said a statement. “To make it as easy as possible to get goods to your customers quickly and safely, we will now ship direct to their door.”

Parts and accessories:

– Free carriage direct to customer

– No minimum order values

– Goods dispatched and invoiced according to your standard terms

Complete bikes:

– Free carriage

– Free PDI and roll-in box

– Goods invoiced pro-forma and dispatched on payment

If you would like goods shipped direct to your customer, please add a note on your B2B order, email sales@hotlines-uk.com, or call your area sales manager.

Hotlines has said it is open for business, dispatching as normal, and all the usual contacts are available on the numbers below.

Sales

Cirdan Heughan, Sales & Tech Advisor, 07753 869187, cirdan@hotlines-uk.com

Brian Clarke, Sales & Tech Advisor, 07752 294628, brian.clark@hotlines-uk.com

Julie Dominguez, Sales & Tech Advisor, 07907 879775, julie@hotlines-uk.com

Area account managers

Graham Moore, North, 07791 844138, graham@hotlines-uk.com

Rob Escott, South East, 07713 097695, rob.escott@hotlines-uk.com

Joe Thorburn, South West, 07577 747623, joe.thorburn@hotlines-uk.com

David Herbert, Scotland, Ireland and Newcastle, 07577 788360, david.herbert@hotlines-uk.com

International sales

Matty Trinquar, Key Account & Int. Sales Manager, 07577 659479, matthieu.trinquart@hotlines-uk.com

Credit control

Antonio Carella, Credit Controller, 07395 953878, antonio.carella@hotlines-uk.com

Warranty

Steve Kerr, Warranty Manager, 07394 910706, steve.kerr@hotlines-uk.com

Demo/events

Robin Taylor, Marketing Assistant, 07311 489038, robin.taylor@hotlines-uk.com

Media enquiries

Steve Larking, Marketing Assistant, 07725 747900, steve.larking@hotlines-uk.com

Artwork requests

Matt Currie, Graphic Designer, 07395 938925, matthew@hotlines-uk.com

Operations

Ed Ibbetson, Head of Operations and Supplier Management, 07590 982855, ed@hotlines-uk.com

Andrew McIntosh, Brand Manager, 07395 939172, andrew@hotlines-uk.com