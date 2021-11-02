Hotlines to take on UK distribution of Stromer

Hotlines is to take on UK distribution of Stromer.

Speed-pedelec specialist Stromer is ‘redefining the urban mobility landscape’ with a range of powerful bikes with integrated design, full connectivity and ‘outstanding’ ride qualities.

Born in 2009, it is now a rapidly expanding company with a range of models built around the same integrated tech and rear hub drive motor. This year, the ST5 ABS was awarded both an iF Design Award and took ‘Best Of’ in the Automotive Brand Contest’s transportation category.

Hotlines said: “As the speed pedelec market continues to grow in Europe we are excited to bring Stromer to UK customers as more people make the switch to electric transport options.”

Hotlines is now actively looking for dealers in the UK and the sales team can guide you through the range and the regulations around speed pedelec use in the UK.