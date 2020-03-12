Hövding launches retail partnership with Velorution

Share Facebook

Hövding has partnered with UK bicycle retail chain Velorution.

It will be introduced in all four stores across London – Chelsea, Hackney, Islington and Marylebone – and online.

“Here at Hövding, we are always looking to work with innovative companies,” said Hövding’s CEO Fredrik Carling.

“Velorution is a hub for forward-thinking brands and it knows the potential in electric and urban cycling, our target group. It’s a perfect fit for us.”

Jonathan Cole, managing director at Velorution, added: “We are happy to announce that we at Velorution now carry the safest bicycle helmet on the market.

“We always want to offer our customers the very best and Hövding offers that with their third generation airbag helmet for urban cyclists.”