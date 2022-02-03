How to subscribe to the BikeBiz magazine for free

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz magazine is the essential monthly information resource for everyone at the very heart of the cycle industry, and a free subscription is offered to all UK-based companies and individuals working in the business.

Click here to subscribe. We ask that you provide contact details and some information about your business, including its primary activity and how many employees, as well as your primary job function.

Subscribers will receive each monthly magazine straight to their door, packed full of features, interviews, news and the product guides from leading brands across the industry, all for zero cost. Check out BikeBiz’s recent editions here.

Each issue has a specific focus, with topics including cycling technology, retail and the IBD, sustainability, e-bikes, and more, to ensure readers are fully informed on topics that matter across the trade.

In our latest issue, BikeBiz February, we caught up with the winners in the Parts & Accessories categories of last year’s BikeBiz Awards, Silverfish and Lezyne, looked ahead to Madison and Sportline’s digiBike next month, and explored the Highway Code changes and how they will impact your customers.

It also included the introduction of the news hub – a one-stop shop for all the biggest news from around the trade in the past month, from acquisition updates, to major investments, making sure you’ve got all the essential details in the UK and abroad.

Read more: BikeBiz February edition is now available

BikeBiz delivers trade information to the entire cycle industry every day. It is highly regarded within the industry, from store manager to senior exec. BikeBiz focuses on the information readers need in order to benefit their business. From product updates to marketing messages and serious industry issues, only BikeBiz has complete trust and total reach within the trade.

If you have any questions about BikeBiz, the magazine or subscribing, please email editor Alex Ballinger at alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk or senior staff writer Rebecca Morley at rebecca.morley@biz-media.co.uk.