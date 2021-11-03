Huffy lands in UK with stock available from United Wheels

Share Facebook

Huffy has landed in the UK in time for Christmas, with stock available from United Wheels UK.

The US bike brand, which has the strapline ‘We Make Fun’ has revealed its offerings for Christmas 2021. Together with retailers, it aims to ‘bring back the Christmas spirit’ and encourage consumers to #livetheride with Huffy in 2022.

Huffy Pro Thunder 12in Bike, RRP £100

“First bikes are an exciting milestone. The 12in Pro Thunder from Huffy is begging for fun adventures with family and friends! Bright colours and cool graphics, the Pro Thunder has what you need for miles of memories. The durable steel frame in volt yellow comes with bold, rugged air tyres on blue rims.

“The Pro Thunder has front and rear mudguards, caliper brakes, and a padded seat. A fun ride with a striking look! With our easy assembly, you’ll have this bicycle ready to ride in just a short time. Training wheels included.”

Huffy Delirium 16in Bike, RRP £120

“Camouflage colours inspire big adventures for exciting rides. The 16in Delirium has a cool, edgy style. The matt silver frame, black graphics, and number 16 race plate demand attention and guarantee fun! Front and rear caliper brakes deliver solid stopping power. Translucent grips reveal dual-colour graphics underneath. The padded seat adds comfort to every adventure, and the adjustable seat post allows the bike to grow with your child. With our easy assembly, you’ll have this bicycle ready to ride in just a short time. Training wheels included.”

Huffy Girly Girl 20in Bike, RRP £160

“A smooth ride in a floral design for little helpers. Perfect for taking out on errands with mum and dad. Your child will have smiles for miles once they have jumped on board this 20in wheel cruiser. This single-speed bike features flower graphics on the frame and saddle, along with a bright pop of colour from the sea crystal mudguards and handlebar.

“The large handlebar basket makes it easy to carry a jacket, trinkets, or other fun belongings. This bike will have your child exploring two wheels in both comfort and style!”

Huffy 12V Green Machine Vortex, RRP £180

“Power up and let’s go! Supercharged speed, supercharges spins – it’s the Vortex, the new way to have fun! For kids eight years old and up. This 12-volt battery ride-on extreme ride allows you to execute spins and super-cool wheelies. It can power forward and reverse, and accelerate up to 8mph. Hold down the throttle button to keep the action going. Dual-stick steering is intuitive and easy to learn. High back seat supports spins and comes with a seatbelt. The ultimate in thrill rides.”

Huffy Deluxe Cruiser Bike, RRP £230

“Cruise in style on board this classic emerald green cruiser. Packed with comfort features and designed with style, the Deluxe is ready-made for you to fall in love with cycling all over again. The exclusive Perfect Fit frame supports your natural riding position, which benefits your back, arms, and hands.

“The deluxe padded spring saddle, dual-density grips and pedals, and wider tyres deliver maximum comfort no matter how long you ride. Fenders keep the dirt and water away and add to the classic cruiser style, and the front and rear alloy V-brakes keep you in complete control.”