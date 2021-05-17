Hull City Council installing smart technology to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hull City Council is installing smart technology at the road entries in Maxwell Street, Woodhall Street and Morley Street to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists as part of the multi-million-pound Stoneferry Corridor project.

The first of its kind in the city, intelligent road studs will be installed to detect cyclists on the footway and illuminate to warn vehicles a cyclist is crossing the junction.

Work to improve pedestrian and cycling safety using smart technology began at the weekend, with contractor Colas installing raised tables at the junctions as part of this design, which will allow priority crossing of the side roads by pedestrians and cyclists.

The work will also improve traffic flow, reducing congestion by up to 50%, cut down accidents by at least 40% within the next 15 years and improve air quality for residents and businesses in the area, said the council

Councillor Daren Hale, portfolio holder for economic investment, regeneration and planning, said: “Installing smart technology will not only help improve safety, but we hope that it will also encourage more commuters to take up walking and cycling as an active form of transport.

“In order to do this work we are undertaking these road closures during the evening to try and minimise disruption to motorists, and we ask that you bear with us for these short-term closures, as we aim to improve the road network for the long-term benefits. Businesses and residents in the area have been informed and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The project is jointly funded by the Hull and East Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Hull City Council. The full scheme is scheduled to complete by spring 2022.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: