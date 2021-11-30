HumanForest launches loyalty programme to reward Londoners for each mile cycled

Share Facebook

Shared e-bike provider HumanForest has launched its TreeCoin Loyalty Programme, rewarding Londoners for each mile they cycle.

The scheme allows users to earn ‘TreeCoins’ based on the number of miles they ride with HumanForest. TreeCoins can then be exchanged for extra free minutes riding on HumanForest e-bikes.

The concept is based on the idea that riding one mile on a HumanForest e-bike prevents the same amount of CO2 being released into the atmosphere that one average-sized tree captures in one day. For every five miles a user rides, and five trees of CO2 saved, users earn one TreeCoin. One TreeCoin equates to one minute of extra free riding for the user.

By introducing the loyalty programme, HumanForest aims to demonstrate that making sustainable lifestyle choices ‘does not need to come at a price’.

Michael Stewart, co-founder and head of marketing at HumanForest, said: “TreeCoins are not just a reward for HumanForest users, they are a form of education. We want every Londoner to know the positive impact they can have on our city.”

HumanForest is working with the European gamification software provider StriveCloud to bring the TreeCoin idea to life. Both share the belief that gamification can be a ‘powerful tool’ for encouraging more environmentally-minded consumer behaviour and, over time, help to create a more sustainable future.

To celebrate its launch, HumanForest has offered all HumanForest users ten free TreeCoins using the code ‘TREECOIN’ within its app.

Freek Borghgraef, co-founder of StriveCloud, added: “I love how this collaboration helps HumanForest users see their actual positive impact on the environment by using the app.”

In October, HumanForest announced that its users had so far clocked up 70,000 miles on the capital’s roads, a month after its launch in London. Earlier this month, the micromobility platform launched a new sustainable delivery service for businesses in the capital.