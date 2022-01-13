HumanForest partners with Deliveroo to offer London delivery riders accessible and sustainable transport

Share Facebook

HumanForest has partnered with food delivery company Deliveroo.

The partnership, which commenced yesterday, 12th January, offers Deliveroo riders a new and affordable payment model, aiming to boost sustainable delivery across London on HumanForest’s e-bike platform.

Deliveroo riders will have access to the e-bike platform by purchasing bundles of minutes as and when they need them, for making deliveries or for leisure, tackling the upfront costs of privately purchasing electric bikes.

It is hoped the partnership will allow more businesses and consumers to make sustainable trips around the capital.

“This is a huge endorsement for HumanForest and a really important moment for Deliveroo riders,” said Laura Elms, head of sales and partnerships at HumanForest. “This partnership has been designed with delivery riders front and centre of mind, making access to affordable e-bikes a reality for them.

“The partnership will offer a sustainable and accessible platform which supports delivery riders whilst also bolstering our vision of a cleaner, greener world for all. We’re delighted to be working with Deliveroo and look forward to helping them achieve their own sustainability goals.”

Andy Batty, director of operations UK and Ireland at Deliveroo, said: “At Deliveroo, we are determined to do our bit to help protect the environment.

“We are pleased to partner with HumanForest to not only boost sustainable delivery in central London, but to allow riders to take advantage of more affordable, clean and efficient modes of transport across the capital.”

The partnership builds on Deliveroo’s mission to give customers the highest quality of choice and service whilst doing so in a sustainable way. The link-up also boosts HumanForest’s ambition to transform the way that people and businesses can access clean, green shared mobility solutions with its fully electric fleet and zero-emissions operation.