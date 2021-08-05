HumanForest partners with digital wealth manager Nutmeg

Share Facebook

E-bike sharing app HumanForest has partnered with digital wealth manager Nutmeg.

The deal will see Nutmeg benefit from HumanForest’s advertising-led revenue model, where consumers receive an advert from partners before and after using a HumanForest e-bike. This model allows customers to ride for free for ten minutes each day and costs £0.15 per minute thereafter.

The partnership will enable Nutmeg to reach HumanForest’s user base of consumers and showcase its socially responsible investing (SRI) portfolios. This is the first organisation to be announced in HumanForest’s roster of sustainably-driven corporate partners, which are aligned with the firm’s objectives of improving air quality and reducing pollution.

HumanForest’s bikes will launch in London this month after a trial period last year.

Agustín Guilisasti, founder and CEO of HumanForest, said: “Nutmeg is a perfect partner for us; enabling customers to invest in a cleaner, greener and healthier future for our planet. We share a strong crossover in our target audiences and hope this will be the start of a successful long-term relationship as we work together to reForest London.”

Grant Warnock, brand and customer marketing director, Nutmeg, added: “Nutmeg has long felt that social responsibility-focused strategies are the future of the investment management industry, and we underlined this with the launch of our socially responsible investment portfolios in 2018.

“This focus, alongside our ongoing mission to make wealth management more accessible and help investors reach their financial goals, makes HumanForest a perfect partner for Nutmeg – as they start their own mission to help people travel sustainably.

“We all need a helping hand occasionally and whether it’s Nutmeg’s expert investment team managing portfolios for our clients, or a HumanForest bike getting you up that hill – it’s all about a better journey to your destination.”

