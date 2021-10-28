HumanForest users clock up 70,000 miles in capital

Share Facebook

HumanForest users have clocked up 70,000 miles on the capital’s roads, a month after the launch in London.

The success of the micromobility solution throughout September and into October comes in the run-up to COP26, where Governments will set out their commitments as to how they can reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality around the world.

To celebrate and mark a month since the company’s launch, HumanForest gave all users free minutes for the entire day yesterday, Wednesday 27th October.

Commenting on the day, Agustín Guilisasti, founder and CEO of HumanForest, said: “These are incredible figures which demonstrate the impact that our e-bikes can have for everyone living in our capital.

“By jumping onto the saddle since our launch last month, our community has shown that a cleaner, greener way of getting round our city is possible, something which benefits our environment and supports London’s ambition of becoming net-zero.”