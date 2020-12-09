HumanForest’s crowdfunding campaign reaches £1.25 million

Share Facebook

HumanForest has secured its target crowdfunding investment of £1.25 million.

The campaign is now overfunded thanks to commitments from more than 445 investors. Capital raised will be used by HumanForest to acquire 1,500 electric bikes, expand into 15 London boroughs by summer 2021 and grow internationally in 2022.

HumanForest launched its crowdfunding campaign to existing users on 5th November, following a trial in London over the summer and a seed investment round of £1.8 million earlier this year.

Agustin Guilisasti, CEO and founder, said: “We are thrilled by the response we have seen to the initial phase of our crowdfunding campaign and the interest from such a variety of investors.

“It’s reassuring to know that investors are looking to support companies with sustainable values at their core, who are making a real-world difference to the future of our planet.”