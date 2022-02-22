Hump launches new 2022 range to ‘cover all bases’ for cycle commuters

Share Facebook

Hump is back for 2022 with a new range to help keep riders safe, dry and visible on the roads, and new, more subtle, branding.

The cornerstone of the Hump range is its jackets and backpack covers. The new Signal fully reflective jacket combines 360-degree reflectivity with a water-resistant finish and, for something even more weatherproof, the full waterproof comes in two hi-viz colours designed to keep you seen while holding off even the worst weather.

The bag covers come in four different varieties, ranging from fully reflective to hi-viz with reflective touches, but all of them are fully waterproof. The standard size covers fit bags from 15-35L, but the Big Hump is available for bags up to 50L. The brand also has Spark waterproof trousers, with an elasticated waistband at the top and hook-and-loop fittings at the calves.

Jim McConnel, Hump brand manager at Madison, said: “We are really excited to present the new HUMP range to the trade and are very proud of how it has turned out. Hump is the original be seen gear and we have worked really hard to create a full range of functional and affordable everyday cycling outerwear that works for everyone.

“We’ve upgraded materials and paid close attention to fit to make the garments more premium than ever before and have an excellent buy-in offer which dealers can take advantage of at digiBike.”

Read more: Highlights to look out for as Digibike 2022 kicks off

Visit www.digibike.co.uk now to find out more about the new range and take advantage of the buy-in offer that will run during the show. The Hump range is available on Madison B2B now, or you can contact your local sales agent.

digiBike kicked off yesterday, 21st February, and will take place until 18th March. For more information and what to expect, check out BikeBiz’s interview with Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan here.