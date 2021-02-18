Hutchinson Cycling Dpt partners with Transcontinental No.8

Share Facebook

Hutchinson Cycling Dpt has partnered with The Transcontinental Race (TCR).

The eighth edition of the self-supported TCR cycling race is planned to depart Brest, France on 27th July, visiting four checkpoints throughout the continent before arriving at the finish in Thessaloniki, Greece. Originally scheduled for 2020, TCR No.8 was postponed until this year, with existing entries deferred to the new start date. This means that the 2021 event is not open to new applicants.

However, Transcontinental has maintained a positive action policy since its inception and, in continuation of founder Mike Hall’s legacy, has reaffirmed its commitment to support increased representation of under-represented groups in competitive cycling. TCR No.8 will therefore remain open to new applications by women, womxn and people of colour until 26th February.

Hutchinson Cycling Dpt has pledged to assist race organisers Lost Dot by spreading the word to help towards achieving Hall’s ambition of producing an inclusive race.

Sylvie Woroniecki, Hutchinson Cycling Dpt brand manager, said: “We’re proud to partner with Transcontinental – the definitive self-supported bicycle race across Europe! The entire Hutchinson team is incredibly excited about TCR No.8 and we truly hope we’ll be able to meet all of the amazing riders in 2021.

“Our desire is to be ever closer to cyclists and their practice, to live alongside them and contribute to their unique and extraordinary stories. We want to help them accomplish their personal challenges and incredible endeavours no matter their background so it’s an honour to be involved in Transcontinental and support their positive action.”

