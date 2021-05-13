Hutchinson entering partnerships with multiple triathletes for 2021

Share Facebook

Hutchinson Cycling Dpt has announced its 2021 roster of professional triathletes, with multiple new signings.

Headlining the brand’s new triathlete lineup is Mario Mola. 23-year-old British triathlete Alex Yee also joins the crew of Hutchinson supported athletes for the 2021 season.

BMC Pro Triathlon Team boasts a strong array of talent for 2021, with the likes of 2018 World ITU Long Distance Champion Pablo Dapena Gonzalez (ESP), Ironman Florida 2020 winners Chris Leiferman (USA) and Katrina Matthews (GBR), Patrik Nilsson (SWE) North American IM Champion 2019, 2020 Asian Pacific Ironman Champion Max Neumann (AUS), Multiple 70.3 winner Chelsea Reilly Sodaro (USA) and IM Hamburg 2019 winner Kristian Høgenhaug (DEN).

Competing in long-distance events, such as Ironman, worldwide throughout the season, BMC Pro Triathlon Team will be providing feedback to Hutchinson’s R&D division, Racing Lab, testing and assisting with the perfecting of new tyre models.

Hutchinson has also renewed its partnership with Poissy Triathlon Club, having supported the organisation for the past few seasons. Poissy Triathlon boasts a roster including winner of the Tokyo Test Event Mixed Relay Cassandre Beaugrand, Léonie Periault and WTS Bermuda 2019 winner Dorian Coninx.

Fernando Alarza will also be riding on Hutchinson tyres this year, representing the brand at World Triathlon races and providing feedback on new and existing tyres and compounds.

