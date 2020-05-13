Hutchinson launches new Kraken XC tyre

Share Facebook

Hutchinson Tires has launched the latest addition to its MTB range, the Kraken Racing Lab.

A new addition to the Hutchinson’s XC/trail range, the Kraken Racing Lab is the result of close collaboration between designers, engineers and XC Hutchinson athletes. According to the brand, the objective was to develop a fast, agile and reliable tyre thanks to the addition of high lateral knobs to allow maximum confidence in cornering or upon rough terrain.

“The architecture of the Kraken’s knobs has been inspired by the Skeleton, the ultimate tyre in terms of performance,” said a statement.

“Developed in 29 x 2.30, the volume of the Kraken allows riders to run lower pressures to bring maximum comfort and calm in the most chaotic moments.”

The tyre is available in two constructions, ultra-light 127 TPI or ultra-versatile 66 TPI coupled with Hardskin bead-to-bead reinforcement.

The Kraken complements the Hutchinson Racing Lab range, the brand has said, inaugurated last year with the Griffus.