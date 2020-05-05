Hutchinson launches new Touareg gravel tyre

Share Facebook

Hutchinson has launched the new versatile Touareg gravel tyre.

“Whether it is about racing or enjoying a wonderful adventure, Hutchinson’s goal was to develop a gravel tyre with maximum versatility,” said a statement. “Merging the best of its road and mountain bike expertise and experience, the brand created the Touareg: a tyre developed to meet optimal efficiency wherever in the world you are, providing the best combination of performance, grip and durability.”

According to the brand, the Touareg improves upon its Overide gravel tyre when it comes to riding on rougher terrains. Touareg’s knobs are more pronounced, with greater volume and wider dimensions, providing protection and grip.

The versatility of the Touareg is in part thanks to the continued development in the architecture of its knobs, the brand continued. The smaller and more compact small blocks contribute to comfort and performance, on both rough terrain and smooth tarmac. The tyre is made with a 127 tpi casing.

Hutchinson’s new gravel tyre is also reinforced with the Hardskin textile grid from bead to bead. In addition to the rubber thickness, Hutchinson’s Hardskin reinforcement aims to offer additional protection against sharp stones, rocks and any other hostile material found on rough gravel terrain.