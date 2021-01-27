Hutchinson Tires becomes Hutchinson Cycling Dpt, launches new website

Share Facebook

Hutchinson Cycling Dpt., formerly known as Hutchinson Tires, has unveiled its new website.

The brand has invested time and resources in building a new content-rich site to improve online interaction with customers and provide a comprehensive catalogue of its complete current range of tyres, technologies and accessories covering all disciplines and levels of riding.

Alongside new product launches and partnerships planned for this year, Hutchinson has outlined intentions to tell the narrative behind what consumers experience. Followers of the brand can expect to see content throughout the year which illustrates the research and manufacturing teams in the Châlette-sur-Loing factory.

Sylvie Woroniecki, Hutchinson Cycling Dpt. brand manager, said: “2020 was a challenging year which tested our ability to deeply engage with our consumers and create the personal connections that are a core part of the way we like to do business.

“However, with the bike and its component parts serving as a symbol of freedom and escapism for people all around the world during these times, interest in cycling has seen almost unprecedented uptake.

“It was therefore imperative that we ensured our online interactions offered the best possible experience, telling the story of Hutchinson and providing a practical and convenient way for our community, both new and more experienced, to access any information they could need about our products and technologies and to better interact with the people behind the historic name.”

cycling.hutchinson.com

