Hutchinson unveils new accessories to simplify going tubeless

Hutchinson Cycling Dpt has unveiled a new range of accessories.

It is aimed at simplifying the installation, maintenance and repair of going tubeless and extending the life of its road, MTB, gravel and urban tyre ranges.

Installation

Easy to use rim tape, available in 20, 25 and 30mm sizes, covers a wide range of internal rim widths and new black conical tubeless valves offer a reliable seal with 20 and 40mm valve extender options.

Once the rim is prepared and the tyre mounted, Hutchinson’s new 60ml transparent injector tubeless syringe makes adding the sealant ‘incredibly easy’. This new tool has been designed to eliminate any potential messy disasters during installation and occasional sealant top-ups – load the syringe with sealant, remove the valve core, insert the hose and squeeze the plunger.

Hutchinson’s new workshop tyre lever offers additional leverage for mounting more stubborn tyre beads. New pocket-sized versions are also available.

Maintenance

The double-ended plug kit features a pick with a file edge to clear out any remaining sharp debris and a plug applicator clamp which can be stowed with a plug installed inside the case. The kit comes with ten plugs which can be stored inside either end of the tool with additional plugs, available in 1.5 and 3mm gauges available to purchase separately.

Repair

To bolster the brand’s line-up of Rep’Air road and MTB tubeless tyre repair kits, Hutchinson has now added a new glue patch kit for inner tubes.

To see the full range of Hutchinson accessories, visit cycling.hutchinson.com/accessories.

